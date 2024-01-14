Celebration As Chief Mike Umukoro Usige Clocks 82 Years

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is celebration across Isoko communities and Delta State as Isoko leader and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain as High Chief Mike Umukoro Usige, JP, MBA, marks 82 years.

The people have course to celebrate the Octogenarian because Chief Usige who hailed from Igbide in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.has contributed immensely towards mankind as leader and someone who had worked in corporate organizations and contributed to the development of mankind.

He worked with Halliburton Nigeria Limited (an International Oil Well and Energy Servicing Company) for twenty four years and rose to top management cadre as a Country Materials Manager and he was the first Nigerian to be appointed to this position in the company. He attended many Halliburton Services Senior Management Courses overseas.

On retirement, he established Osiogo Commercial Ventures Ltd, serving as Managing Director and Çhief Executive Officer (CEO).

It is on record that High Chief Mike Usige who is a Community Leader and the Oletu Ologbo of Igbide Kingdom was the former 1st Vice President General, Isoko Development Union (2011 – 2012), Acting President General of Isoko Development Union (IDU), 2013 and a Chieftain of PDP in Isoko Nation and Delta State.

He holds several chieftaincy titles among which are Oletu Ologbo and Okpoho of Igbide Kingdom, the Edoreki of Uvwie Kingdom, Ohwoesiri of Olomu Kingdom and Orugba of Ughievwen Kingdom.

Besides, he had been appointed and various position positions in Delta State, one of which was, as a Member of Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council under His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State (2015 to 2019).

High Chief Mike U. Usige, JP, is currently the Chairman, BOT, E. K. Clark Solidarity For Good Governance, that worked tirelessly for PDP and the emergence of His Excellency, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, JP, as the Executive Governor of Delta State in March 2023 even when people were skeptical about Oborevwori victory.