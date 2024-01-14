1 2 3 4 5
Celebration As Chief Mike Umukoro Usige Clocks 82 Years

LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is celebration across Isoko communities and Delta State as Isoko leader  and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain as High Chief Mike Umukoro Usige, JP, MBA, marks 82 years.

The people have course to celebrate the Octogenarian because  Chief Usige who  hailed from Igbide in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.has  contributed immensely towards mankind as leader and someone who had worked in corporate organizations and contributed to the development of mankind.

He worked with Halliburton Nigeria Limited (an International Oil Well and Energy Servicing Company) for twenty four  years and rose to top management cadre as a Country Materials Manager and he  was the first Nigerian to be appointed to this position in the company. He attended many Halliburton Services Senior Management Courses  overseas.

On retirement, he established Osiogo Commercial Ventures Ltd, serving as Managing Director and Çhief Executive Officer (CEO).

It is on record that  High Chief Mike Usige who  is a Community Leader and the Oletu Ologbo of Igbide Kingdom  was the  former 1st Vice President General, Isoko Development Union (2011 – 2012), Acting President General of Isoko Development Union (IDU), 2013 and a Chieftain of PDP in Isoko Nation and Delta State.

He holds several chieftaincy titles among which are  Oletu Ologbo and Okpoho of Igbide Kingdom, the Edoreki of Uvwie Kingdom, Ohwoesiri of Olomu Kingdom and Orugba of Ughievwen Kingdom.

Besides, he had been  appointed and various position positions in Delta State, one of which was, as a Member of Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council under His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Delta State (2015 to 2019).

High Chief Mike U. Usige, JP, is currently the Chairman, BOT, E. K. Clark Solidarity For Good Governance, that worked tirelessly for PDP and the emergence  of   His Excellency, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, JP, as the Executive Governor of Delta State in March 2023 even when people were skeptical about Oborevwori victory.

 

 

