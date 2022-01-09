Buhari Condoles With Urhobo Kingdom, Delta Govt Over Death Of Chief Sito Ideh

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of Hon. (Chief) Patrick Emurode Sito Ideh, the Okpako-Orere of Otughievwen and Ushota of Ughievwen Kingdom, and all sons and daughters of Urhobo Kingdom, over passing of the royal father.

President Buhari sends condolences to Government and people of Delta State, professional and business associates of the departed, urging more trust in God, and appreciation for the long life of the elder statesman and former lawmaker, who served as member of the House of Representatives, 1979-1983.

As father to Urhobo ethnic nationality, the President affirms that the legal icon and businessman worked selflessly for the unity and progress of his domain, leaving landmark testimonies of speaking for the voiceless, supporting the underprivileged and, most significantly, ensuring presence of sons and daughters in national discourse.

President Buhari prays for a peaceful rest for the departed, and God’s comfort for his family.