1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Fri, Nov 19th, 2021

Body Of Missing Church Youth Leader Found In Ughelli Bush

LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A church youth president identified as Edesi Peter Ighomue, has been murdered by unknown assailants in Ughelli, Delta state.

Peter, who also worked as a commercial tricycle driver was declared missing on Monday, November 8, when he didn’t return home.

It was gathered that his body was found dumped in a bush along Oviri-Ogor road in Ughelli last week.

His motorcycle was also said to have been stolen by the assailants suspected to be robbers.

Until his death, he was the youth president of Olivet Baptist Church, Otovwodo, Ughelli, and youth vice-president of Ughelli Baptist Association.

He has been buried in his hometown, Oghara-Iyede.

LinderIkeji

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close