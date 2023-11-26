Birth And Development Of Isoko Born Musician Don Jazzy

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Don Jazzy was born in Umuahia, Abia State, on 26 November 1982, the son of Collins Enebeli Ajereh and Mrs Ajereh. His father is from Isoko in Delta State. His mother is an Igbo princess from Abia state and his father is a member of the Isoko people.

Don jazzy’s family moved to Ajegunle, Lagos, where Don Jazzy was raised. He was educated at the co-educational high school, Federal Government College Lagos. Don Jazzy found an interest in music early in life and at age 12, began to play the bass guitar and piano. He also gained knowledge of traditional and percussion instruments. Don Jazzy enrolled in business management and studied at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state.

In 2000, Jazzy’s uncle invited him to play the drums for a local church in London and that was his first visit to London. Don Jazzy gained employment at McDonald’s as a security guard. He continued his interest in music, associating with Solek, JJC Skillz, Kas, Jesse Jagz, The 419 Squad and D’Banj.

In 2004, Don Jazzy collaborated with D’Banj to form Mo’ Hits Records. In the next two years, Don Jazzy produced the albums No Long Thing and Rundown/Funk You Up. Around this time, Don Jazzy developed a recognisable introduction, “It’s Don Jazzy Again!”.

In 2008, Don Jazzy was credited in the production of The Entertainer by D’Banj. He also contributed to the production of Wande Coal’s Mushin 2 MoHits, an album that was described as one of the best albums to ever come out of Nigeria.

In 2011, Don Jazzy was employed by Kanye West as a producer at Very Good Beatz. Don Jazzy worked with Jay-Z and Kanye West on the production of Lift Off, featuring Beyoncé on the album Watch The Throne which was released on 8 August 2011. In March 2012, Don Jazzy and D’Banj confirmed their breakup citing artistic differences.

On 7 May 2012, Don Jazzy announced a new record label, Mavin Records. Today the Rest is History

