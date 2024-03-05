BEDC Worker Electrocuted In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An employee of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, (BEDC), was on Monday electrocuted while carrying out repairs on a 33KVA line.

The tragedy occurred at Urhobo Community of Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased simply identified as Kingsley was electrocuted while reconnecting a damaged cable on the high tension cable transmitting current to Uwheru, Patani, Bomadi and other communities in the state.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a source from Evwreni disclosed that the deceased met his untimely death when electricity was suddenly restored to the high tension pole on which he was working.

“He is from Evwreni community and we know him as a BEDC Staff all these years until the unfortunate incident occurred on Monday afternoon,” the source said.

When contacted for her response, BEDC’s Public Relations Officer, Evelyn Gbiwen said she was on leave and has not been briefed about the incident.

Leadership

