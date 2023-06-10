BEDC High Tension Cables Snap, Kill Widow, Son In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in the Eruemukohwarien community of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, a widow named Mary and her son, Prince, met a tragic end after being electrocuted by an 11KVA high-tension cable owned by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the weakened and outdated cable snapped on the roof of a market stall, leading to a fatal electric shock when Mary bravely attempted to rescue her son.

The cable’s sudden breakage sparked a fierce fire that engulfed the victims, leaving the entire community submerged in grief.

Shockingly, this is not an isolated incident, as less than a year ago, three other individuals lost their lives to similar electrocutions in the same community. This distressing recurrence has prompted residents to demand the BEDC’s immediate action in replacing the outdated cables rather than resorting to temporary fixes.

As of Saturday morning, the high-tension cable responsible for the tragic deaths of the mother and son was still left dangling and lying on the ground. Eyewitnesses expressed their concerns, highlighting the ageing and obsolete nature of the BEDC cables. They stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul rather than patchwork repairs and makeshift solutions.

Community Secretary General, Chief Kingsley Emomate, mourned the recurring tragedies and issued a heartfelt appeal to the BEDC. He called on the company to replace the obsolete cables in the community, recognizing the devastating loss of lives and emphasizing the necessity of preventing such incidents in the future.

“It is truly a pitiable and sympathetic incident. It is very unfortunate that lives have been lost,” Chief Emomate lamented. “We experienced a similar tragedy over a year ago, where we lost three community members. This recurring loss of lives due to poor electrical materials provided by BEDC is unacceptable. I urge the government to intervene and ensure the replacement of these aged cables that have been in use for over 40 years.”

Another witness, who identified herself as Prevail, voiced her frustration, squarely placing the blame on the BEDC for failing to replace the hazardous cables with newer ones. She pleaded with the government to step in and support the community in replacing the wires, emphasizing the urgent need to prevent further loss of life caused by the ongoing reliance on old and deteriorating electrical infrastructure.

At the time of reporting, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, had not yet responded to inquiries from journalists seeking information about the incident.

Tribune