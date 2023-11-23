‘Award Of Flyovers Contract  Sign Of  Oborevwori’s Readiness To Develop Delta Economy’ 

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The commitment of the Delta State Government to the execution of the three flyovers project in Warri and Effurun has been described as a sign of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s readiness to carry out massive development across the State and improve its economic base.

The Functional Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry Of Information, Mr. Lucky Omokri, said on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the 4th lecture series of the Delta Online Publishers Forum held at Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Mr. Omokri, represented Governor Oborevwori at the event with the theme : “Fiscal Policy And Taxation: Balancing Revenue Generation And Economic Growth”.

He noted that as government carries out development programmes and projects across the state, Deltans will be encouraged to pay their taxes.

Mr Omokri stressed that the Governor in his commitment to his MORE Agenda will be focusing more on tax from landed properties and other big economic ventures in the state just as the government is providing peace and security for all businesses and residents.

Secretary, Uvwie Traditional Council of Chiefs and Chairman of the event, Chief Dr. Samuel Eshenake, emphasized the need to balance fiscal policy and taxation as well as economic growth.

Chief Eshenake commended Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF for the programme, describing the focus of the 2023 lecture series as very timely.

He as well urged the discussants to do justice to the topic.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ, Delta State Council, Comrade Churchill Oyowe in his goodwill message commended Delta Online Publishers, DOPF for organizing the convention and retreat for online publishers to further broaden their knowledge in the reportage of issues on Fiscal Policy And Taxation.

Comrade Oyowe encouraged Deltans to pay their taxes and expect more development from their paid tax.

