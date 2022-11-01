Asaba Residents Lament Increase In Rent, Cost Of Building Materials

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As the rising cost of building materials continues to impact rentals and the cost of delivery affordable housing for citizens, Asaba residents have continue to lament over the continuous increase in rent.

In an interview with a building developer/residents, Mr Michael Ejiro in Asaba, he said over 60 percent of total cost of building construction is expended on materials as a result of price increase while the remaining 40 percent is spent on labour.

He explained further that the prices of essential building materials such as reinforcement, sand, roofing sheet, tiles cement and granite, has increased by over 100 percent in the last years adding that these Development has affected the price of rent in Asaba.

Ejiro stated that the average price of one bedroom flats in Asaba is about 300,000-400 000 yearly while two/three bedroom starts from 500,000-to over one million naira.

Another residents Sam Enemeri said until government intervenes by ensuring the production of building materials locally, the cost of construction would remain high consequently increase in rent.

Delta Bulletin