Armed Robbery Cases: Delta Police Commence 6:00 p.m. Till Dawn Patrol Of Asaba

LAGOS MAY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Following incessant cases of armed robberry reported almost on a daily basis in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the state police command has begun a 6:00 p.m. till dawn patrol of the city, it was gathered on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Bright Edafe, announced the development on his X handle while reacting to the post by an X user who complained about the robbery incidents in the city.

The X user had written about the activities of the men of the underworld, saying the residents nowadays find it hard to sleep as the robbers attack them almost on a daily basis.

Responding to the post however, Edafe disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abaniwonda Olufemi, has ordered a 6:00 p.m. till dawn patrol of the metropolis, assuring that the robbery attacks on the residents will end soon.

He added that residents should call police control room whenever the robbers visit their areas or homes while the various patrol teams will move around the metropolis.

He wrote: “The Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, has already deployed police patrol teams around the metro from 6:00 p.m till dawn. I am certain this will end soon as all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) have been put on their toes.

“Residents are advised to call the police emergency control room when necessary and policemen will be deployed immediately.”

