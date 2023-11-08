Appeal Court Upholds Election  Of  Ibori’s Daughter As Member Of Rep

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An appeal court sitting in Lagos has affirmed the election of Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake, a member representing Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency of Delta State and the daughter of the former Governor of the State, Mr James Ibori.

The lawmaker, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, floored Ben Igbakpa of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Halims Ahoda of the All Progressives Congress, and Ogboru Etabunor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Justice Festus Ogbuinaya, in delivering the judgment, upheld the election of the PDP candidate and dismissed the petitions of the appellants.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Erhiatake described the ruling of the Court of Appeal as a victory from God and dedicated it to her constituents.

She lauded the decision of the court of appeal, saying democracy has come to stay not only in Delta but in Nigeria as a whole.

