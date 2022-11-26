APC To Flag Off ‘Build A New Delta Tour’ In Aniocha North On Tuesday

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State would on Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 kick-off its tagged “BUILD A NEW DELTA TOUR” in Aniocha North Local Government Area (ANLGA) of the State with three stops at Onicha-Ugbo, Issele-Uku and Onicha-Olona.

This was unveiled in a Release signed by the former Minister of Niger Delta Ministry, and Director General (D-G) of the Delta APC Campaign Organization, Elder Godsday Orubebe, that was made available to journalists on Friday, 25 November, 2022.

The Release stated that the tour which would take the campaign train to over 80 stops across the 25 local government areas of the state will end on 20th January 2023 with Grand Finale at Asaba.

According to Orubebe, “during the tour, the Deputy President of the Senate (DSP) and the Delta State APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will tout his EDGE agenda to Build A New Delta.

“He will also hold town hall meetings with Deltans in all sectors of our society to discuss the sorry state of affairs in Delta State and his plans to turn things around and ensure that APC wins the 2023 Presidential, Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections in Delta State”.

While saying that the APC is determined to institute Employment and Empowerment; Development; Good Governance and Enduring Peace and Security, the D-G of the Delta APC Campaign Organization, noted that the Party’s EDGE agenda was a covenant with the people of Delta State. That it speaks to the needs of the residents of Delta state.

“We invite all the good people of Delta State to join and welcome the next governor of Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in this statewide march to take over Government House Asaba and save Delta state from the iron grip of a corrupt and unprogressive government of two men: the Executive Governor of Delta State, Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Orohwedor Sheriff Oborevwori who brought Delta State to her knees.

“It’s going to get worse if you allow Okowa to get his way in this election because Oborevwori has promise MORE of their failed policies. Okowa and Oborevwori must go on 29th May, 2023 so Delta can be Delta again.

“So if you believe that there should be an end to Okowa’s plan to establish his political dynasty in Delta State, and continue to plunge the state into wanton and frivolous debts, then join us to help Build A New Delta where there are jobs for the mass of the unemployed citizens, hospitals, expanded and modernized infrastructure, transparent, open and accountable government, better schools, roads, clean environment; safe neighborhoods and communities; equal opportunity; and shared prosperity for all”. Orubebe added in his release.

The former Minister, who revealed that following the successful flagging-off of the APC campaign last week in Warri, the Party resolved to kickstart it’s Build a New Delta Tour in the Northern part of the State, appealed to Deltans to join the APC in their quest to revived the State.

“Join us to stem and reverse Okowa’s enslavement of unborn generation to debt. Join us to drive a worthy future for us, our children, and generations yet unborn”. Orubebe stated.