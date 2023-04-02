APC Suspends Buhari’s Ex-Media Aide Lauretta Onochie For Allegedly Working For Atiku, Okowa

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended President Muhammadu Buhari’s former media aide, Lauretta Onochie, from the party.

Onochie, who is the chairman of the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was accused of anti-party activities by APC executives in her Onicha-Olona Ward 4 of Delta State.

In a suspension letter addressed to the state chairman of the APC, the ward executives said they thoroughly investigated Onochie and found that she engaged in activities that were detrimental to the party’s interests during the 2023 campaign and election season.

Onochie’s suspension letter seen by THE WHISTLER was endorsed by 27 members of the ward committee in Aniocha North Local Government Area, including the chairman, Ogbolu Peter Nduka; vice chairman, Osemeke Mokwunye; and ward secretary, Justina Amagor Akaeze, amongst others.

The ward executives superficially accused Onochie of working for the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta which won the March 18 governorship election in the state. Okowa was the running mate of Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 presidential election.

They said NDDC chairman’s action is a clear violation of the party’s constitution, which frowns at anti-party activities hence her suspension “with immediate effect”.

The Whistler