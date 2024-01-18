Anxiety In Delta As Supreme Court Is Set To Declare Final Verdict On Governorship Election

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is anxiety in Delta state as the Supreme Court sitting in Abuja, Federal Capital territory (FCT) is set to deliver final verdict on the governorship election of Delta State.

Recall that a five-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Inyang Okoro, gave nod to the appeals for judgment, after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

Specifically, the appellants, through their respective counsel, urged the Supreme Court to invalidate the November 24 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Lagos State, which dismissed their case for want of merit and affirmed Oborevwori as the bonafide winner of the governorship contest.

They equally criticized an earlier verdict of the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, which on September 29, upheld Oborevwori’s election.

Omo-Agege, the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, contended that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

He informed the Supreme Court that the results of the governorship election were not properly recorded at some polling units, adding that the forms that contained some of the recorded results did not have serial numbers.

While the SDP candidate, Gbagi, prayed the court to declare that Oborevwori was not eligible to contest the election, his counterpart in the LP, Pela, urged the Supreme Court to nullify the entire election and order a fresh one.

A source who do not want his name on print told Urhobotoday the judges of the apex are set to deliver the final verdict on Friday, January 19th, 2024.

The final verdict by the Supreme Court will put rest scramble for the person the person who will govern Delta State for the next four years.

