Angry Omo-Agge Allegedly Snubs, Ignores Osanebi Calls Over Dismal Performance In Delta North
LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Reliable information available to Urhobotoday.com has alleged that Delta State APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is visibly angry with Friday Osanebi for the dismal performance of APC in Delta North especially Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State .
Our source further alleged that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has refused to take or receive Friday Osanebi’s calls since Monday morning, adding that all efforts by Friday Osanebi to reach him by phone was rebuffed by Senator Omo-Agege.
“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege after critically assessing APC poor performance in Delta North Senatorial district especially Ndokwa Nation(The ethnic Nationality of Friday Osanebi) now realizes that Osanebi was more of a liability to his Gubernatorial bid.
“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is regretting accepting to make Hon Friday Osanebi his Deputy Governorship Candidate, the source alleged.
Recalled that Osanebi Friday in his usual boastful manner has assured Ovie Omo-Agege and APC that he would deliver Delta North to APC. Surprisingly, after the elections Friday Osanebi could not deliver his LGA and Senatorial district.
Ovie Omo-Agege miscalculated with the choice of Friday Osanebi as Deputy Governorship Candidate. Friday Osanebi contributed signifantly to the failure of Ovie Omoagege. Osanebi is bad news!
Stop shedding crocodile tears. Accept defeat and congratulate the winner rather than blame your deputy candidate. Politics is not war.