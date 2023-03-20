Angry Omo-Agge Allegedly Snubs, Ignores Osanebi Calls Over Dismal Performance In Delta North

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Reliable information available to Urhobotoday.com has alleged that Delta State APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is visibly angry with Friday Osanebi for the dismal performance of APC in Delta North especially Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State .

Our source further alleged that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has refused to take or receive Friday Osanebi’s calls since Monday morning, adding that all efforts by Friday Osanebi to reach him by phone was rebuffed by Senator Omo-Agege.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege after critically assessing APC poor performance in Delta North Senatorial district especially Ndokwa Nation(The ethnic Nationality of Friday Osanebi) now realizes that Osanebi was more of a liability to his Gubernatorial bid.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is regretting accepting to make Hon Friday Osanebi his Deputy Governorship Candidate, the source alleged.

Recalled that Osanebi Friday in his usual boastful manner has assured Ovie Omo-Agege and APC that he would deliver Delta North to APC. Surprisingly, after the elections Friday Osanebi could not deliver his LGA and Senatorial district.

Ovie Omo-Agege miscalculated with the choice of Friday Osanebi as Deputy Governorship Candidate. Friday Osanebi contributed signifantly to the failure of Ovie Omoagege. Osanebi is bad news!