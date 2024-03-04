Amori, Agas, Oru,  Ahwinahwin, Other  Storm UK For Fred Majemite’s  60th Birthday Ceremony (PICS)

Share This





















By Fred Inonoje –UK Urhobotoday correspondent

LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-On the 3rd March, 2024 will go down in history as the best day of Delta Politician and former Delta State Commissioner of Land and Environment, Olorogun (Barr) Fred Okiemute Majemite as he celebrates his 60th years birthday in grand style in United Kingdom.

While social media and upstream media were filled with birthday wishes for the philanthropist, his closed associates and business partners flew to the United Kingdom to celebrate his birthday live with him.

Top on the list of those present at GMT Suite Hilton London Metropole, United Kingdom, the venue where his 60th birthday ceremony was celebrated were Chief (Barr.) Steve Oru who was the chairman of the occasion, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Chief Ahwinahwin, Chief Agas, Akpotor Dudu and Cyril Ogude of Cy Incorporation among other dignitaries.

Of course Fred Majemite’s family were equally on ground to make his 60th birthday a joy full one.

There were food and drinks to wash down the delicacies, while melodious music played on the back ground.

In his short speech, Majemite described the day as his day, saying he is very happy for celebrating his 60th years birthday.

He thanked God for his life and for those who are with him.

“Today is my day. I am very happy. I thank God for my life. I thank God for all those that are with me,” he stated.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com