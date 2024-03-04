Published On: Mon, Mar 4th, 2024

Amori, Agas, Oru,  Ahwinahwin, Other  Storm UK For Fred Majemite’s  60th Birthday Ceremony (PICS)

FRED AND CAKE

By Fred Inonoje –UK Urhobotoday correspondent

LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-On the  3rd March, 2024 will go down in history as the best day of  Delta Politician and former Delta State Commissioner of Land and Environment, Olorogun (Barr) Fred Okiemute Majemite as he celebrates his 60th years birthday in grand style in United Kingdom.

While social media and upstream media were filled with birthday wishes for the philanthropist, his closed associates and business partners flew to the United Kingdom to celebrate   his birthday live with him.

Top on the list of those present at GMT Suite Hilton London Metropole, United Kingdom, the venue where his 60th birthday ceremony was celebrated  were Chief (Barr.)  Steve Oru who was the chairman  of the occasion, Chief  Ighoyota Amori,  Chief Ahwinahwin, Chief Agas, Akpotor Dudu and Cyril Ogude of Cy Incorporation among other dignitaries.

FRED WIFE AND DAUGHTER

majemite, Wife and daughter

Of course Fred Majemite’s family  were equally on ground to make his 60th birthday a joy full one.

There were food and drinks to wash down the delicacies, while melodious music played on the back ground.

Fred, steve Oru and associate

Fred Majemite, Steve Oru and an associate

In his short speech, Majemite described the day as his day, saying he is very happy for celebrating his 60th years birthday.

AHWINAHWIN AND FRINDS

Ahwinahwin and friends were equally present

He thanked God for his life and for those who are with him.

“Today is my day. I am very happy. I thank  God for my life. I thank  God for all those that are with me,” he stated.

FRED IV

Ighoyota Amori

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close