Amaechi Attack On Jonathan Is To Divert Attention From APC’s Failure-Onuesoke

LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial Aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reiterated that the recent outburst by Transport Minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi against former President Goodluck Jonathan is to divert attention from the failure of his Ministry, Principal and party.

Recall that Amaechi on Channels Television’s programme titled, ‘Hard Copy’, said the money left behind for Nigeria by former President Goodluck Jonathan at the point of his departure on May 29, 2015 was not enough to run the affairs of the country for three weeks. He said bandits and all these people that kill is a question about poverty which did not start in the present of the present administration.

Reacting to Amaechi’s allegation at Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke said the Transport Minister’s allegation against Goodluck Jonathan has no iota of truth but an attempt to divert attention of Nigeria from the failure of this present administration.

Onuesoke who described Amaechi’s allegations as a move to tarnish the good image of Goodluck Jonathan and PDP administration wondered how is it possible that the money left behind by the ex-President couldn’t sustain Nigerian for three weeks just as he queried where they see money to sustained the economy for the past years.

He said it is embarrassing that a government that has ruled for two term keep on blaming a government that ruled for only one term, asking when will the present government stop the blame game and concentrate on fulfilling the promises they made to Nigerians.

“How does a two term President keep blaming a one term President? It makes me feel they know they have failed hence the resort to heaping blame on Jonathan. They keep on blaming Jonathan because they see their failures staring them in the face,” he stated.

The PDP Chieftain argued that Nigeria had a better economy under PDP, stressing that under APC the economy is running at a deficit.

According to him, “Under PDP, you had a government that listens, had rule of law and you can protest without fear. The cost of living was way better, unemployment was far lesser, insecurity was contained to an area, electricity supply and charges were way better.

“But today, you are dying yet can’t cry. You dare to cry, you end up behind bars. Egg of 20 naira now sells for 70-80 naira. Indomie of 20 naira now sells for 80-99 naira. Pure water of 5 naira now sells for 20-30 naira. Electricity bills of 1,500 Naira, now 40,000 naira with no light.”

As for bandits and insurgents attacks, the former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant recalled that during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Boko Haram activities were curtained in far into the forest of Borno state, adding that the ex-president almost silent them before the coming of this administration.

“But presently we do not only have Boko Haram insurgents, we now have ISWAP and bandits killing and abducting innocent Nigerian in all the Northern part of Nigeria,” he noted.