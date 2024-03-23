Alleged Warri Again Concert Contract Breach: Davido, Pinnick To Settle Out Of Court

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reached an agreement to settle the breach of contract lawsuit filed against him by the Amaju Pinnick-led Brownhill Investment Company Limited out of court.

In October 2023, PUNCH Online reported that Pinnick, a former president of the Nigeria Football Federation, called out Davido for not fulfilling his performance obligations at an event despite receiving $94,600.

Brownhill Investments Company Limited filed a suit marked EHC/183/2023 before the Delta State High Court in Effurun. The firm initiated legal action against Davido, seeking N2.3bn.

Davido faced allegations of breaching a contract when he did not fulfil his performance obligations at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again’ concert, even though he had been paid the requested fees.

The claimant requested that the court grant a sum of N150m for legal and professional fees, along with an additional N30m for the cost of filing the suit against Davido.

Pinnick also mentioned that a chartered plane was organised to transport the singer to Warri, resulting in an additional expenses of $18,000.

But The Cable reported that the two parties reached a mutual agreement to resolve the issue outside of the courtroom.

The High Court in Delta subsequently approved their request on Thursday.

As part of the agreement reached, Davido has also agreed to pay the claimant N30 million within seven days of finalising the settlement.

This payment will serve as a partial contribution towards the claimant’s outstanding legal fees.

As part of a resolution reached outside of court, the defendant has agreed to make a live performance at the upcoming ‘Warri Again’ concert on October 4, 2024.

It was also decided that the $94,500, which the claimant had already paid to the defendants, would be considered as payment for the event’s performance.

As reported by The Cable, the parties also agreed as follows, “The parties have resolved the miscommunication issues that occasioned this dispute and the 1st defendant shall immediately post on his social media platforms including X, Instagram, Facebook, Snap Chat, etc. the following statement:

“All issues regarding ‘Warri Again 2023 Concert’ have been settled between Mr. Amaju Pinnick and myself, and I am happy to announce that I shall be performing live at the ‘Warri Again 2024 Concert’ on 4th October, 2024 in Warri, Delta State.

“The defendants shall, within seven days of execution of these Terms of Settlement, pay the sum of N30,000,000 to the claimant, being a part contribution to the Claimant’s outstanding legal fees in this suit.

“The defendants shall, in view of these terms of settlement, withdraw the appeal filed against the ruling of this honourable court dated 16th January, 2024.

“The claimant shall provide a private jet to convey the defendants, as well as provide accommodation and other logistics for the defendants’ performance at the ‘Warri Again’ concert slated to be held on 04 October 2024.

“These terms of settlement shall be binding on the parties to this suit, their agents, privies, successors in title, or any person or entity howsoever described acting at the behest or authority of any of the parties to this suit, upon adoption of same.

“The parties have agreed that these terms of settlement shall be binding and shall have immediate effect from the date of execution and shall be adopted by the parties’ respective counsel when the matter comes up in court.”

Punch

