Alleged Land Grabbing: DSS Storm Delta Chief’s Home, Recover AK-47, Others

LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a popular Delta High Chief, Obi Nduka Elunor, during a raid on his palace at Anwai in Asaba.

Our source gathered that Elunor and about seven of his men were arrested on Thursday evening over alleged land racketeering and illegal possession of firearms, while others escaped and fled into the bush.

According to The Punch, the DSS operatives found guns and other incriminating items at the palace during the operation, which lasted hours.

A source told the newspaper that Elunor was arrested following a petition written against him by some members of his community over “land grabbing” in Ugwu-Nwosu land, located near Asaba, the state capital.

The source said: “The DSS invited Obi Elunor to their office. As the Obi went to the DSS office, personnel of the operatives, numbering over 20, invaded the Obi’s palace.

“AK-47 rifles and other things were recovered from the place; some of his men were arrested while others escaped

“The DSS visited Asagba palace on the issue, but Asagba said he did not send Obi Elunor.

“I am aware that Obi Nduka Elunor had, in times past, evicted some suspected IPOB members who used the land as their hideout during operations, and he mounted a board with an inscription ‘Asagba of Asaba’ on the said land, all in a bid to scare people away from the land.”

Meanwhile, a top civil servant in the state, who did not want his name to be mentioned, said he was not allowed to take the suspect on bail when he met DSS officials on Friday evening as they claimed the matter was still being investigated.

“I don’t actually know anything about his arrest; I wanted to see if I could intervene,” he said.

A DSS senior officer, who preferred anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying Elunor would either be released on bail or the case would be handed over to the police for further investigations.

Punch

