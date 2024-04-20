Alleged Fraud: Submit Yourself To EFCC For Investigation, Onuesoke Urges Yahaya Bello

Share This





















Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to embattled former Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello to submit himself to the operatives of Economic And Financial Crime Commission (EFFC) for investigation.

Recall that officers of the Nigeria Police Force and some armed men dressed in black with the inscription “Special Forces”, were alleged to have prevented the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from arresting embattled former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello over alleged corruption at his Abuja residence.

EFCC operatives had stormed Bello’s home on Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, at about 9:30 am on Wednesday. They were prevented by some policemen and other armed men guarding the ex-governor, from entering the house.

Reacting to the former Governor escape of arrest Onuesoke appealed to him to submit himself for investigation if his cupboard is clean.

Onuesoke who spoke to newsmen at Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State on arrival from Lagos urged him to emulate former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose and others Very Important People (VIPs) that have honoured EFCC invitations.

“Why is he running? He should submit himself for investigation if his cupboard is so clean. The attempt of delaying is not the best in this situation. He should have copied people like former Ekiti state governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose who honoured EFCC invitation as soon as he left government. It is a very simple thing. You have been invited by EFCC, you should go and explain yourself. He is not above the law. He is like any other Nigerians,” he stated.

The PDP Chieftain condemned the action of the police officers who prevented the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from arresting the suspect, just as he advised that police officers from the private residence of Mr. Bello should be withdrawn without any delay and have them charged for obstruction of justice.

