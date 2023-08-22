Alleged Exam Malpractice; Delta State University Suspends 500L Medical Students, 46 Others

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-About 47 students at Delta State University, (DELSU) Abraka have been suspended for two semesters for alleged misconduct during exams.

An official university bulletin said the suspension was included in the malpractice report for the first semester of the 2022/2023 semester for regular students.

This report was a spin-off from the activities of the university’s Mobile Exam Negligence Committee which meets during each semester exam.

It stated that the students were removed for allegedly impersonating, possessing cell phones and documents related to the courses under review, and providing false information to evade justice, among other things.

Among the rustics was a level 500 medical and surgical student, Emelereta Destiny Oghenefejiro, who was accused of “possessing a phone in the exam room and copying from the phone during the MBBS re-exam.”

The suspension will last for two semesters commencing with the first semester of the 2022/2023 academic year.

The publication said:

“All examinations written within the period of penalty be cancelled “, and the affected students are to “resume studies with effect from the first semester of the 2023/2024 academic session”.

“The report also found that three (3) other students of the university were suspended indefinitely because they refused to appear before the panel

“However, four (4) students have also been charged before the panel for not being responsible for their alleged duties and have therefore been released and acquitted, vindicated, and cautioned.

The students were caution not to repeat the same act during the exam.”

