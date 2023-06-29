Alleged Embezzlement: Group backs Clark’s Okowa’s Investigation, Faults Group Suing For Peace

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A group called Movement for the Survival of Niger Delta People (MOSOND) has thrown its weight behind elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark over his petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa for allegedly mismanaging the 13 per cent crude oil derivation funds meant for the development of the oil producing communities in Delta State in the last 8 years.

MOSOND was responding to a set of youth leaders who had led a delegation to the Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Felix Mujakperuo, the Ovie of Okpe Kingdom, on the need to summon an emergency meeting of all traditional rulers in the State to appeal to Chief Edwin Clark to cease fire on his call for the probe of Okowa.

MOSOND in a press statement signed by its publicity secretary, Dr. Sebastine Agbefe and made available to newsmen said “the so-called youths are not just grandfathers and old men parading themselves as youth leaders, but also aides of the former governor who enjoyed patronage from siphoning the funds of the oil producing communities.”

