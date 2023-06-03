Alleged Corruption: EFCC Declares Manhunt For Isoko Rep-Elect, Ukodhike, Seals Property In Delta, Abuja, Rivers

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a manhunt for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives member-elect for Isoko federal constituency, Delta State, Jonathan Ukodhiko over alleged corruption and related issues, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Ukodhiko, who is currently being investigated by the anti-graft agency, it was reliably gathered, has been on the run for several weeks now and has refused to honour several invitations to him by the commission to answer questions bothering on alleged corruption involving his oil and gas conglomerate companies, Joeny Holdings Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the commission after approaching the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, got an order to seal off Ukodhiko’s office in Port Harcourt and in his Isoko country home at Erawah-Owhe, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta and other properties across the country.

Confiding in SaharaReporters, an operative of the commission who is involved in the investigation of the fugitive member-elect, confirmed the story, saying that “Yes, the member-elect, Jonathan Ukodhiko is on the run, we have extended series of invitations to him to appear in our Port Harcourt office in Rivers State for questioning on issues bothering on corruption related matters.

“But he has vehemently refused to honour all invitations extended to him so far. As a result of that we approached the court for an order to seal off his properties pending his arrest or surrounding himself to our office.

“Following the court order in suit No: FHC/PH/CS/88/2023, we sealed off his Port Harcourt office, Rivers state few weeks ago and on Friday we went to his Isoko residence to seal it off as well as other properties identified to have been owned by him across the country.

“Why is he on the run for several weeks now? Why is he evading arrest and interrogation? If you are running a genuine business; why hiding, why on the run, why refusing to honour invitation extended to you, why evading arrest? Any moment from now we shall declare him wanted and place a bounty on him. We learnt he travelled abroad and may not be back until the proclamation of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.”

On Friday when SaharaReporters visited the Isoko residence of the member-elect, officials of the anti-graft agency were seen sealing his properties.

Meanwhile as at the time of filing this report, all calls and messages sent to Ukodhiko to comment on the sealing off of his properties were not responded to.

Saharareporters