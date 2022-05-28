Alleged Certificates Scandal: Judge Withdraws From Oborevwori’s Suit Over Alleged Pressure

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The presiding judge of the Federal High Court, Justice F.A. Olubanjo, sitting in Asaba, the state capital, has recused herself from a case involving the Delta State House of Assembly speaker and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori in the forthcoming 2023 general elections over discrepancies in his academic credentials.

The suit which is marked FHC/ASB/CS/79/2022 is between Kanaba Ovie Duke, Osigidi Amos and Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwrdor with the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) challenging the authentication of the speaker’s academic certificates presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for the 2023 general elections.

The matter which was billed for Friday, for ruling, was referred back to the Chief Judge of Federal High Court, by the presiding judge, Justice F.A. Olubanjo, saying, she had recused herself from the case over personal reasons which she did not mention.

The presiding judge, Justice F.A. Olubanjo, also on Friday, recused herself from another separate case over some discrepancies in Sheriff Oborevwori’s academic credentials submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for the 2023 general elections.

The case which was marked FHC/ASB/CS/78/2022 between Ojei Victor Obianuju, Maize and Associates Farmers (Plaintiffs and Sheriff Oborevwori Francis, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) (Defendants), was also referred back to the Chief Judge of Federal High Court by the presiding federal high court judge, Justice F.A. Olubanjo.

She again gave excuses of personal reasons as behind her action which she did not mention.

Speaking shortly after the case, the two counsels to plaintiffs in the separate cases, Harry Ochei and K.C Chibo, expressed their readiness to wait for the two cases to be reassigned, saying the presiding judge said she would transfer the cases back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for re-assignment.

Meanwhile, court officials who pleaded for anonymity confided in SaharaReporters that the Delta State Government has allegedly continued to mount series of pressure on the presiding Federal High Court, Justice F.A. Olubanjo to do their bidding and following the pressure on her, she decided to recuse herself from the case.

