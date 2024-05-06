Peter Obi Mourns Former Minister, Kenneth Gbagi

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has mourned the death of former Minister of Education Kenneth Gbagi.

Obi, in a post via his X account on Sunday, described the late Gbagi as a dear friend and brother who was dedicated to the Nigerian project.

Naija News earlier reported that Gbagi died on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the age of 62 after a brief illness. The Delta politician was said to have died at a Lagos State hospital.

Obi in his reaction, sent condolences to the wife of the former Minister and his family and prayed God to be with them.

He wrote: “I just learned about the passing of my dear friend and brother, Kenneth Gbagi, the Former Nigerian Minister of Education. He was a dedicated Nigerian who remained steadfast in his commitment to Nigeria’s development, notably serving in the critical area of education during his tenure as Minister. I vividly remember our last journey together from Abuja to Asaba, where we engaged in deep discussions about various issues concerning our beloved nation, Nigeria.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Mrs. Sybil Gbagi, and his family during this difficult time of loss. May God Almighty who called him home at this time grant him eternal rest in His kingdom, and the family the fortitude to endure this irreplaceable sorrow.

“God Almighty bless the Gbagi family always. – PO”

DailyPost

