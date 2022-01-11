2023: James Manager Officially Joins Delta Governorship Race

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator James Manager has officially joined the 2023 governorship race in Delta state.

Manager, an Ijaw by tribe became a senator, in 2003 and has spent all of 18 years as a federal lawmaker so far. By 2023, the senator would have spent 20 years as a senator representing Delta South Senatorial District

The 61-year politician started his political career in 1991 as the chairman of Bomadi local government council.

He was then appointed the honourable commissioner for social development in Delta state from 1992 to 1993.

On Friday, January 7, Senator Manager shared a video of himself and his political associates on his official Instagram page inspecting a building which he revealed was his campaign office.

He wrote: “Earlier today, alongside some of my supporters and well-wishers, I visited my campaign headquarters at Asaba.

“I thank God Almighty for his continued and sustained grace upon my life and numerous activities. We are fully prepared, and we are going into this contest to win by God’s special grace, Amen!”

A day before, the senator shared a photo of himself on his Instagram page visiting former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, suggesting he has started consultations ahead of the 2023 polls.

He wrote:

“Earlier today, I visited my brother Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo Tompolo at his private residence. Thank you Odokorikodo for the warm reception!”

Recall that in August 2021, a picture of Senator Manager kneeling before James Ibori, former Delta governor, went viral.

In the picture, the federal lawmaker is seen wearing an Ankara outfit with a face mask below his chin and his hands folded. Ibori wears a light blue outfit and sits on a dark red couch.

The photo which was shared on Facebook by Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker, was originally posted by one Femi Ogunsanwo.

In July 2021, Senator Manager was named in a scandal involving the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio, listed Manager as one of the senators who allegedly got contracts from the NDDC.

Akpabio revealed the names in a document attached to his response to the threat by the House of Representatives to sue him over the allegations that federal lawmakers were the major contractors of NDDC.

PointblankNews