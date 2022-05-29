2023: Ede Dafinone Emerges APC Senatorial Candidate For Delta Central

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Renowned economists and guinness book of record chartered accountants, Okakuro Ede Dafinone on Saturday, May 28, emerged as the All Progressives Congress APC, senatorial flag bearer in Delta Central having pulled 383 votes at the senatorial primary.

The senatorial primary which held at the Ughelli Kingdom hall, had all eight local government chapters of the party present with total number of 387 delegates accredited.

Immediately after the accreditation, delegates from each of the local governments voted accordingly.

Declaring the result, the chairman of the party official, Prince Iyke Ayeghe disclosed that a total of 425 delegates were scheduled for the primary, while 387 were accredited, while 383 votes were recorded valid with 4 void votes. He said, Chief Ede Dafinone, having scored the highest vote, he is declared winner.

In his acceptance speech, Ede Dafinone expressed gratitude to God Almighty for a fair weather, and thanked party officials for the peaceful atmosphere and orderliness during the senatorial primary election.

Continuing, Dafinone states; “my victory at the primary today, is the beginning of a new journey”.

He said the journey is for him to win the Delta Central Senatorial and for the party to win the governorship seat in the and at all levels.

He promised to do his best to ensure that all APC candidates emerged at the various level from state houses of assembly to the presidency.