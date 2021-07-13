2023 Delta Gov: Urhobo Group Woos Itsekiri, Demands Maintenance Of Rotation

Share This























LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A political advocacy group -DC’23, from Delta Central has asked the support of the Itsekiri Peoples Democratic Party, PDP leaders ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial race.

The group also demanded that the current rotation policy of the party be maintained and written down for the purpose of fostering peace and unity among all ethnic groups in Delta State.

The Delta Central delegation which was led by its Chairman, Chief Ighoyota Amori met at the Warri residence of former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan said, “DC is pleading with Itsekiri ethnic nationality to support us to become the Governor of Delta State in 2023. If Itsekiri supports us, we can go to sleep. That is why we have come to plead with you to allow the governorship to be zoned to us.”

In a statement released by the Media Assistant to Dr. Uduaghan, Monoyo Edon and made available to pointblanknews.com, Chief Amori attributed the success of the emergence of Uduaghan as Governor to the political ingenuity of the G3 arrangement by the three ethnic groups in Delta South.

He said such peaceful political arrangement inspired the birth of DC’23 in Delta Central to advocate for Governorship ticket ahead of 2023.

“We have emulated what you did with G3 in Delta South, what our current Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa did with Anioma Agenda in Delta North to advocate for the gubernatorial position come 2023.

“DC’23 firmly believes in the Senatorial District rotation of the Governorship position which produced all three of our governors. It is the easiest, winnable and best political formula formed by the founders of PDP to manage the diverse interests in Delta State.

“We wish to also make a request that this beautiful moral and peaceful winning formula created by the PDP be written down so that it will continue to foster peace and unity among all ethnic groups in Delta State.”

Responding, Dr. Uduaghan thanked the delegation for their visit and promised to consult with the Itsekiri ethnic nation before giving them a reply.

“When someone visits an Itsekiri man to make a request, his response is ‘I have heard you and will get back to you’. I will consult with my people with the hope to giving you a feedback. We too also have a request to make but will let you know in due course.”

While restating the need for peace in Delta State, the former Governor noted that the recent tension in the Niger Delta has cooled down. He however commended the delegation for using words that are endearing and conciliatory to make their request.

“Itsekiri PDP leaders have respect and adoration for our national leader -Chief James Ibori. Greet him when you get home. We are also loyal to the government of Delta State as led by our Governor Dr. (Sen.) Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Pointblank News