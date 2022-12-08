2023 Delta Central Senate: Amori Best Decision For Urhobos-Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State PDP Gubernatorial Aspirant Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to Urhobos to vote enmass for Chief Ighoyota Amori as the Senator representing Delta Central in the Red Chamber come 2023 because of what they stand to benefit.

Onuesoke who said Amori emergence as senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district in the Red Chamber in 2023 as the best decision for the Urhobos while addressing journalists in his office in Warri, Delta State stressed that the Urhobos will benefit from his election because he knows the in-and-out of National Assembly and he has fully blended into the system to know whose office to knock in bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

The PDP Chieftain advised that this is the time Urhobo of Delta Central needs to rally round Amori who is taking the lead in pushing for better political equation to the fifth largest ethnic group in Nigeria.

“We must show our solidarity and queue behind him in line with the position of our National Leader, His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori’s pronouncement and decision. We need to elect Ighoyota Amori so that he can continue all the good works he has already started, mostly as he patriotically and selflessly represent the interest of Urhobo Nation in his brief stay in the 8th National Assembly,” Onuesoke appealed.

He stated that Amori have been in Delta Central political space for long and as such he knows how politics, government and business works.

Hear him, “If you ask majority of our people who can make better decision for us among those aspiring for the senatorial seat, who can create jobs, who can put an end to insecurity and who has the capacity, even the opposition APC members will tell you is Chief Ighoyota Amori. Ighoyota Amori is very intelligent, Ighoyota Amori is very agile and Ighoyota Amori is very dynamic.”

Onuesoke said that Delta Central deserves the right leader in person of Amori that would unite the Urhobo’s and bring the people together, stressing that the Urhobo’s has never been disunited as this.

He however explained that, Ighoyota Amori will confront the security challenges bedeviling the Urhobo nation and stop the demonic APC fulani herdsmen from perpetrating evil on our land, noting, “the security situation has convinced Urhobo’s that APC is a misfit, and are now saying ‘no way for them again in Delta central senatorial district come 2023.”

He concluded that, Ighoyota Amori as a senator will prioritise and make basic education and job creation opportunities compulsory.