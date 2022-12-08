1 2 3 4 5
2023 Delta Central Senate: Amori Best Decision For Urhobos-Onuesoke

ONUESOKE AND AMORI

 LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State PDP  Gubernatorial Aspirant  Chief Sunny Onuesoke   has appealed to Urhobos  to vote enmass for Chief Ighoyota Amori as the Senator representing Delta Central in the Red Chamber come 2023  because of what they stand to benefit.

Onuesoke who said  Amori emergence as senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district in the  Red Chamber in 2023 as the best decision for the Urhobos  while addressing journalists in his office in Warri, Delta State stressed that  the Urhobos will benefit  from his election because he knows the in-and-out of National Assembly and he has fully blended into the system to know whose office to knock in bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

The PDP Chieftain advised that this is the  time Urhobo of Delta Central needs to rally round Amori who is taking the lead in pushing for better political equation to the fifth largest ethnic group in Nigeria.

“We must show our solidarity and queue behind him in line with the position of our National Leader, His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori’s pronouncement and decision. We need to elect  Ighoyota Amori so that he can continue all the good works he has already started, mostly as he patriotically and selflessly represent the interest of Urhobo Nation in his brief stay in the  8th National Assembly,” Onuesoke appealed.

He stated that Amori have been in Delta Central political space for long and as such he knows how politics, government and business works.

Hear him, “If you ask majority of our people who can make better decision for us among those aspiring for the senatorial seat, who can create jobs, who can put an end to insecurity and who has the capacity, even the opposition APC members will tell you is Chief Ighoyota Amori. Ighoyota Amori is very intelligent, Ighoyota Amori is very agile and Ighoyota Amori is very dynamic.”

Onuesoke  said  that Delta Central deserves the right leader in person of Amori  that would unite the Urhobo’s and bring the people together,  stressing that the Urhobo’s has never been disunited as this.

He however explained that, Ighoyota Amori will confront the security challenges bedeviling the Urhobo nation and  stop the demonic APC fulani herdsmen from perpetrating evil on our land, noting, “the security situation has convinced Urhobo’s that APC is a misfit, and are now saying ‘no way for them again in Delta central senatorial district come 2023.”
He concluded that, Ighoyota Amori as a senator will prioritise and  make basic education and job creation opportunities compulsory.

 

 

