Urhobo Community Urges IGP To Probe Escape Of Suspected Notorious Armed Robbers From Police Custody

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the escape of two suspected notorious armed robbers from a police cell at Ovwian/Aladja Division, residents of Aladja community in the Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, have raised concerns about their safety.

They have called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to hold the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Zone 5 and the Delta State Commissioner of Police accountable for the incident.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Emmanuel Emetejitaye, Chairman of the Aladja Welfare Council (youth), expressed the community’s fears.

He stated, “As of today, the lives of everyone involved in the operations are at risk. No one knows who might become a victim of these armed robbers seeking revenge.”

It was reported that four notorious armed robbers were arrested by a local volunteer security outfit in Aladja on December 31, 2024, and handed over to the Ovwian/Aladja Police Division for investigation and prosecution.

However, the youths were shocked to learn from the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO 1), identified as Musa, that two of the criminals had escaped from the cell.

“We asked how they escaped, considering that the Ovwian/Aladja Police Station cell is known to be well-fortified. Was the lock broken? They said no. Were the walls breached?

“They said no. Then how did two of the most dangerous suspects manage to escape? There was no explanation,” Emetejitaye said.

The youths are now urging the IGP to hold the AIG of Zone 5 accountable and ensure the immediate rearrest of the fugitives.

Emetejitaye also stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the conduct of the officers on duty at the time of the escape.

He further highlighted inconsistencies in the incident, stating, “The station has about five cells, but only the cell holding the two escapees was unlocked. Is that not suspicious?

“If there were others in that cell, why didn’t they escape too? The robbers would have had to pass through a long passage to exit the station. Where were the officers on duty, including the station guards, when this happened?”

The community believes the police’s failure to secure the suspects has demoralized the efforts of local security operatives.

Emetejitaye appealed to the government to restore their confidence by ensuring justice is served and taking decisive action to rearrest the escaped criminals.

He concluded by urging the Delta State Government and the IGP to investigate the circumstances surrounding the escape, emphasising that the safety of the community remains in jeopardy until the armed robbers are recaptured.

Saharareporters

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further information please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com