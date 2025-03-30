Tompolo Salutes President  Tinubu On 73rd Birthday, Pledges Support For 2027 Re-Election 

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday, commending his leadership and pledging unwavering support for his re-election in 2027.

In a heartfelt message, Tompolo, who also holds the traditional title of Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation, described Tinubu as a unique leader whose political journey and governance have been a source of inspiration.

“Every generation creates for itself a special breed of personalities. For such enigmas, they thrive under unusual circumstances and succeed where others fail. Mr. President, you undoubtedly fit into this special breed of men with great placement,” Tompolo stated.

Reflecting on Tinubu’s decades of political contributions, Tompolo noted, “You dedicated a greater part of your youthful life to building bridges of friendship and laying foundations for national development. Your sacrifices, resilience, and determination for a just and better society have been unwavering.”

Tompolo expressed gratitude for the president’s support in the fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, highlighting the role of Tantita Security Services in increasing the nation’s crude oil production from 600,000 barrels per day to approximately 1.8 million barrels per day.

“To us in Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, you stand out as the most innovative figure in our nation’s political evolution. Your intervention in the oil and gas sector has significantly boosted national revenue and economic stability,” he added.

Enumerating Tinubu’s achievements, Tompolo acknowledged key initiatives such as the creation of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, the establishment of the Students Loan Fund, and the transformation of the solid minerals sector. He also praised the administration’s infrastructural projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway, as well as policy reforms in tax administration and minimum wage.

“On this special day, we salute your efforts and unfading commitment to nation-building. As you continue to deploy your God-given talents in human capital development, we pray that Almighty God grants you long life, strength, and wisdom to steer this nation to greater heights,” Tompolo stated.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, he reaffirmed his support for Tinubu’s second-term bid, declaring, “We will join other progressive-minded leaders and the good people of the Niger Delta and beyond to preach your gospel of continuity. Nothing can change our support, Sir!”

He concluded with prayers for the president’s continued success and good health, saying, “Truly, Eyin L’okan L’eekan si (It’s your turn again), Sir. Once again, Happy Birthday, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria’s beacon of hope.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

EYIN LOKAN – L’EEKAN SI (IT’S YOUR TURN FOR ANOTHER 4 YEARS!)

Every generation creates for itself a special breed of personalities. For such enigmas, they strive better, or more still, their endeavours thrive more seamlessly under unusual circumstances. Most often, they tread on paths that others don’t dare, and they succeed, against all odds, where others fail. Mr. President, you undoubtedly fit into this special breed of men with such great placement.

On this very memorable moment of your birthday, we reflect on the unique trajectory of your politics and leadership. Over the decades, you dedicated your time and resources to building bridges of friendship just as you tirelessly laid foundations. In all these, you made personal sacrifices and endured challenges that would have discouraged men of feeble minds.

Your focus neither waned nor capitulated to the vagaries of all sorts as you kept faith with destiny, armed with your incurable quest and determination for a just, better and equitable society Mr. President, your life and leadership have been a true source of inspiration.

To us in TANTITA SECURITY SERVICES NIGERIA LIMITED (TSSNL), you stand out as the most innovative figure in the history of our great nation’s political evolution. I thank you for your support and encouragement in the war against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, which ultimately culminated in the increase in the nation’s crude oil production from an abysmal 600,000bpd to about 1.8mbpd. Sir, we count on your continuous intervention.

Although this is an occasion to felicitate you and your family on your 73rd birthday, this open letter would not be complete without my listing some of your outstanding achievements that have silenced your detractors and changed the landscape of our beloved country for good:

Doubling the aggregate revenues to over N9.1 trillion. • Reduction in the revenue spent on debt service from 97% to 68%. • Clearing $5 billion in outstanding foreign exchange obligations.• Resurgence of the oil and gas sector. • Creation of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative • Establishment of the Student Loan Fund • Processing of N45.6 billion for students’ payment.• Distributing fertilisers and initiating the laudable project to cultivate 10 million hectares of land.

* Transformation of the solid minerals to unlock $700 billion mining fortune *Monumental changes brought to the structure of refining and pricing in the petroleum sector by the removal of subsidy, as well as a more unified forex management system. *Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway. *Tax Administration Bills recently passed into Law by the National Assembly.

*The National Minimum Wage Act * Creation of over 400,000 jobs through Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME)

Our beloved Iyelawei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri, most important to us in the Niger Delta, is the signing of the Bill establishing the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Warri South West LGA, Delta State, into law.

And of these extraordinary records in 2 years!

On this special day, we salute your efforts and unfading commitment to nation-building, equitable distribution of development and lasting peace in our beloved country.

As you continue to deploy your God-given talents in human capital development, we pray that Almighty God grants you a long life, strength, and wisdom to steer this nation to greater heights.

Looking ahead, we are aware that another political outing is on the horizon. We will join other progressive-minded leaders and the good people of the Niger Delta and beyond to preach your gospel of continuity beyond 2027.

As you mark 73 years today, we pray that God will grant you the grace and robust health to end your first term on an even more remarkable note of success.

2027? We are backing you solidly for your second term. Nothing can change our support, Sir! It’s our prayer that God will keep you in robust health to complete your first term well and strong and that you go for the second term without a hitch, Insha Allah.

Truly, Eyin L’okan L’eekan si (It’s your turn again), Sir.

Once again, Happy birthday, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria’s beacon of hope.

SIGNED:

HIGH CHIEF GOVERNMENT OWEIZIDE EKPEMUPOLO IBE-EBIDOUWEI OF IJAW NATION & CHAIRMAN, TANTITA SECURITY SERVICES NIGERIA LIMITED (TSSNL).

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com