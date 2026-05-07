Ogidi Killing: IGP Announces Arrest Of Two More Suspects, Says Killing Is Unlawful

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LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu confirmed the arrest of two more suspects involved in the extra-judicial killing that occurred in Delta State on Tuesday.

While emphasising the dismissal of the police officers involved in the incident, Disu issued a firm declaration of zero tolerance for misconduct within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Disu hinted that the two suspects are in police custody, adding that the investigation is ongoing and it would be made public as soon as the findings are concluded.

He unveiled a far-reaching reform agenda to reposition the Force for professionalism, accountability, and intelligence-driven policing.

Addressing an emergency conference of Commissioners of Police at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja, the IGP delivered a blunt and transparent assessment of the incident, underscoring his commitment to institutional discipline and public trust.

“I want to inform you that apart from this, we have arrested two more suspects involved in the shooting incident that led to the killing of one person in Delta State. Investigation is ongoing and I don’t want to say anything about it until we conclude the investigation.

“What I say today, I say openly before my officers and before the press because transparency is the foundation of the new Nigeria Police Force I am committed to building. I have nothing to hide, and neither should any officer under my command,” IGP Disu declared.

Speaking further on the Delta State incident, the IGP described the killing as unlawful and a grave violation of both human rights and professional ethics, confirming that the Force had acted swiftly to enforce accountability.

He said, “That act was wrong, it was unlawful, it violated the sanctity of human life and the professional standards of this Force. The officer responsible and his team members have been dismissed from service, and the case has been forwarded for criminal prosecution. This matter will not be swept aside”.

Disu disclosed that the suspect was found in possession of a locally fabricated Beretta pistol and four rounds of live 9mm ammunition, adding that investigations remain ongoing.

“To the Nigerian public, I say this: this incident does not define the Nigerian Police Force. But how we respond to it will. And our response is clear, zero tolerance, full accountability, no exceptions,” he affirmed.

The Nation

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