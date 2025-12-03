Tinubu Gives Okowa, Others New Appointment

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally launched the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Coordinating Committees for the six geopolitical zones, appointing prominent political figures to drive the administration’s social intervention and empowerment programmes across the country.

The inauguration ceremony, held in Abuja on Monday, was chaired on behalf of the President by Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Former Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, was named Coordinator for the South-South zone.

Other zonal coordinators appointed are:

North-East: Former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda

North-West: Former Katsina State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari

South-East: Former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim

South-West: Prince Oladipupo Oyinbande

North-Central: Former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura The Renewed Hope Initiative, pet project of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, focuses on women empowerment, youth development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Governor Uzodimma described the appointments as strategic, noting that the coordinators were carefully selected based on their experience, integrity and grassroots reach to ensure the President’s agenda touches every Nigerian.

The zonal committees are expected to work closely with state governors, traditional rulers, community leaders and civil society groups to implement RHI programmes effectively at the grassroots level.

With this structure now in place, the Renewed Hope Initiative is set to scale up its nationwide interventions in 2026.

