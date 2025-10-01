Stakeholders To Brainstorm On New Tax Law In Delta Online Publishers 2025 Convention

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Stakeholders are expected to brainstorm and examine the opportunities and challenges posed by the new tax law signed into law by President Bola Tinubu during on the oncoming Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) 2025 Convention and Annual Lecture set to take place in Asaba, Delta State, from Wednesday, November 26 to Thursday, November 27, 2025.

Beyond its potential impact on businesses, the event is expected to spark discussions on how government can strengthen accountability, ensure fairness in taxation, and deploy revenues toward infrastructure and social development. The dialogue is particularly timely given Nigeria’s urgent need to diversify revenue sources and fortify fiscal stability.

Statement signed Abel Johngold and Josephine Omodor the Chairman and Secretary of

DOPF 2025 Annual Convention/ Lecture Planning Committee respectively, the Forum disclosed that the two-day programme will open with the induction of new members and a capacity-building training session for members and media practitioners, while the second day will feature the Annual Lecture, themed “Nigeria’s New Tax Law: Implications and Opportunities for Businesses and Society.”

According to a statement this year’s theme reflects the impending implementation of Nigeria’s new tax legislation, which comes into effect on January 1, 2026 adding that Nigeria’s tax framework has undergone significant evolution over the decades, from the Petroleum Profits Tax Act of 1959 and the Companies Income Tax Act of 1961 to the introduction of Value Added Tax in 1993.

“Each reform has sought to broaden the tax base and improve compliance, but the new law represents one of the most comprehensive reforms to date, aimed at simplifying the system, closing revenue leakages, and enhancing transparency in public finance,” the statement recalled.

“As is customary, the Annual Lecture will feature a keynote speaker with distinguished expertise in fiscal and economic policy, supported by a panel of discussants drawn from government agencies, professional bodies, civil society organizations, and the private sector. Their collective insights will provide practical guidance on implementing the new tax law effectively while balancing the interests of businesses and society.

“Beyond the lecture itself, the Committee highlighted that this year’s Convention also underscores its commitment to professional development within the media sector. By integrating member induction, training, and the Annual Lecture, the Forum continues to foster knowledge sharing, informed debate, and capacity building, contributing both to the growth of media practitioners and to national discourse on one of Nigeria’s most significant fiscal policy reforms,” the statement read.

