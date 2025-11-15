Shell Rewarded For Robust Participation At 43rd NAPE Conference In Lagos

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN) were rewarded for their robust participation at the 43rd International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) with corporate and individual awards at a dinner Thursday night which rounded off the four-day event in Lagos.

SCiN was recognised for its Titanium sponsorship of the conference (the highest category) and won 3rd Best Exhibitor out of 64 companies. SNEPCo’s Principal Exploration Geoscientist, Adesola Adesida won 3rd place technical paper with his presentation titled: “Integrated geological framework of Nigeria’s deep-water and onshore settings: Implications for hydrocarbon prospectivity.”

In addition to being a major sponsor of the conference, SCiN mounted an exhibition on the operations and contributions of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd, Shell Nigeria Gas, All On and Daystar Power Limited to the development of Nigeria.

Outgoing NAPE President, Johnbosco Uche thanked Shell for the support.

Managing Director Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) Ronald Adam commended the SCiN team in an address delivered by Deepwater Asset Development & Subsurface Manager, Chike Aginah.

He said: “As pioneer of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, Shell has led the way in manpower development in exploration and production, and we acknowledge the roles of employees who are active members of NAPE. Our partnership with NAPE will continue.”

NAPE is 50 this year and one of the largest groupings of oil industry professionals in Africa.

