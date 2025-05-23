Shell Nigeria Gas Connects Stakeholders On Deepening Gas Distribution

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigeria’s premier gas distribution company, Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) last week engaged more than 100 gas off takers in the Agbara Ota industrial zone in Ogun State on ways of consolidating the gains from the supply of gas to the businesses.

Set up in 1998 as a fully Shell-owned company, SNG currently operates in Abia, Rivers and Ogun states providing gas to customers through distribution pipelines of approximately 150km.

SNG interacted with the off takers in customers’ fora to receive feedback and explore ways of improving gas supply. The theme of the customer’s forum at Agbara Ota was “The Natural Gas Partner of Choice, Powering Nigeria,” and it was also attended by industry partners and officials of the Federal Government, the Ogun State Government and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

“Our commitment is to build, operate and maintain a gas distribution system that is not just reliable, but resilient, transparent, and growth-oriented, to support businesses, industries and ambitions,” General Manager, Shell Energy Nigeria Markus Hector said, while welcoming guests. “This session is an opportunity for honest feedback, shared learning, and co-creating a better path forward. Your voice matters and we want to hear it.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Energy, represented by the Team Lead, Gas, Lateef Biobaku used the opportunity to share the vision of the government for the oil and gas industry. He said: “Our vision is to unlock Nigeria’s energy potential, to help fuel economic growth, to drive industrialization and help diversify our economy.” The aim is to attract investments to help raise oil and gas production to 4 million barrels per day and 12 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2030.

The Managing Director of the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, represented by the Manager, Strategy and Sustainability, Dan Aso said: “The future of the Agbara Ota industrial zone is bright, and natural gas will continue to play a pivotal role as Nigeria transitions towards a driven economy.” His remarks were echoed

by several other speakers, among them the Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Adebola Sofela, the Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir and the Chairman of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Council, Wasiu Lawal.

Participants took part in three panel sessions on “Agbara Ota Industrial zone: present and future possibilities,” “Energy future” and “Nigeria’s oil and gas: Energised, invigorated and reawakened.”

SNG Managing Director, Ralph Gbobo reflected on the outcome of the Agbara Ota customer’s forum: “We have noted the comments of our customers and will continue to improve our services to drive the growth already recorded through gas distribution. We’re grateful for the support and cooperation of our partners, communities, customers and the Ogun State Government and look forward to more collaboration for greater strides.”

