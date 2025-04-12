Protesting Youths Besiege Delta Govt House Over Insecurity, Prolonged Blackout

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Youths from Okpanam, in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Thursday blocked the entrance to the Delta State Government House in Asaba, protesting what they described as an intentional power blackout imposed on the community by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company and rising insecurity.

The protesters lamented that the prolonged blackout had created an environment conducive to a surge in crime and other criminal activities, including kidnappings and violence.

Before arriving at the Government House, the protesting youths had marched through several major roads in the state capital, chanting protest songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions, including: “We say no to BEDC,” “Supply power to Okpanam,” “Enough is enough,” and “Stop the exploitation, BEDC.”

In a letter addressed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and read by the President-General of the Okpanam Youth Organization, Mr Lucky Okolo, the protesters stated that the situation was “exacerbated by the company’s continued imposition of heavy estimated electricity bills, which do not reflect actual consumption and place an undue financial burden on our people.”

“For several years, Okpanam has been plunged into darkness, with no consistent or reliable power supply despite repeated complaints and appeals to BEDC.

“The company’s failure to restore electricity, coupled with its insistence on exorbitant estimated billing, demonstrates a blatant disregard for the welfare of our residents.

“The lack of electricity has had devastating effects on our community. Small and medium enterprises, as well as households, are struggling to function, leading to economic stagnation and job losses,” the letter read.

They noted that the prolonged blackout has fostered an environment ripe for criminal activity, including kidnappings and various forms of violence.

“The absence of lighting and essential security infrastructure—which depends heavily on stable electricity—has left our streets vulnerable, making it easier for criminals to operate under the cover of darkness.

“This situation reflects a broader national concern, as similar issues have been reported across Nigeria, where power outages have been linked to growing insecurity and worsening economic conditions,” they held.

The protesters urged the Delta governor to see the BEDC’s failure to provide reliable electricity as a direct threat to public safety.

“The company’s failure to address technical faults, invest in infrastructure, or respond to our community’s complaints indicates a systemic issue that demands intervention at the highest levels of government,” the letter read.

In response to the protesters, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Johnson Erijo, assured them that Governor Oborevwori was in the final stages of implementing a legislative framework aimed at resolving the state’s power supply challenges.

“We are already aware of these issues, and we are truly sorry that you are facing them,” he said. “Please know that your Governor is also aware and shares in your pain, as you have just expressed,” he said.

Punch

