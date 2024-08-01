Protesters Lock Down Asaba: Banks, Offices, Markets, House Of Assembly Grounded

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The #EndBadGovernance protest is going on in Delta State, especially Asaba, the state capital.

Asaba city was completely locked down as shops, businesses, markets and offices were under lock and key.

The streets were also deserted as banks and other financial institutions in the city were closed.

The protesters converged at the popular Interbau Roundabout, from where they proceeded through Nnebisi Road to the main market, Ogbeogonogo.

Prior to their departure from Interbau Roundabout, police and soldiers tried to restrict their movement.

But later, the protesters maneuvered their way, moving in a file towards Nnebisi Road and Ogbeogonogo market.

None of the banks officially announced a closure, but their employees said they were advised not to report for work on Thursday as the financial institutions monitor the protest.

A civil servant based in Warri simply said, “I’m not going to work,” when asked. A staff of a hotel said they were advised to exercise caution.

The Delta State House of Assembly Complex was also closed.

A supervisor with the NNPC filling station said “We will closely monitor the situation and provide further communication, depending on the developments of the protest.”

However, the secretariat of the Warri South Local Government Council, as well as health centres and markets controlled by the Council, were fully operational on Thursday

The development may not be unconnected with the arrangements being perfected for the swearing in of supervisors of the Council.

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE), Warri South Local Government Council chapter, Comrade Raymond Emiko, said normal activities were ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, hailed the protest as peaceful.

