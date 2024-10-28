 PR Expert, Ogidi To Chair 2024 Delta Online Publishers Lecture

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, an esteemed expert in public relations and marketing, has been selected as Chairman of the forthcoming Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) 2024 lecture, slated for 20 November at Hotel Vienna, Asaba, Delta State.

Ogidi, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Economists of Nigeria (FCE), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR) and the Nigerian Institute of Marketing, brings extensive experience in public service, political leadership, and security strategy to this prominent role.

The 2024 lecture, themed “Security Challenges: Finding a Local Implementable Solution,” is set to delve into actionable approaches for addressing Nigeria’s security issues, focusing on locally driven strategies.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, who is expected to offer valuable insights into practical and sustainable security solutions.

Elder Ogidi’s career is marked by significant contributions to both public service and politics.

His previous roles include Chairman of the Delta State Land Use Allocation Committee, a Board Member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Special Adviser on Neighbourhood Watch as well as Chair of the Security Trust Fund.

He further served as the Delta State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from 2005 to 2008, where he led the party to a landmark victory in the 2007 elections. He also held the role of PDP National Vice Chairman for the South-South Zone from 2016 to 2020, where he played a vital role in regional party leadership. Currently, he is a member of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, set up to settle some of the issues plaguing the party, since after the 2023 General Election.

He is well-regarded for his dedication to community development. His local involvement includes serving as National Chairman of the GKS Laity, demonstrating his commitment to both civic and religious engagement.

The sixth edition of the DOPF lecture series is expected to attract influential stakeholders from various sectors, including security, media, leadership, and community development. With Elder Ogidi at the helm, the 2024 DOPF lecture seeks to drive dialogue towards practical security solutions rooted in community collaboration, underscoring the importance of localised strategies in tackling pressing security challenges for Delta State and beyond.

Last year’s theme was, “Physical Policy And Taxation: Balancing Revenue Generation And Economic Growth.”, and it was delivered by renowned financial expert and philanthropist, Dr. Doris Amaka Ochei. The Founder and CEO of Doris Amaka Ochei Foundation. She holds two Bachelors of Science degrees in Accounting and Public Policy, Masters in Business Administration and Ph.D in Forensic Accounting. She is a Fellow in Accounting and a chartered Taxation practitioner.

