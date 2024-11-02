Palliative: Onuesoke Condemns Act Of FG Transferring Cash To Nigerians

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has reacted to Federal Government statement of conditioner transfer of N25,000 to 25 millions Nigerians.

Onuesoke, while responding to journalists at Asaba Internation Airport on his way from climate change conference in Lagos said he personally had not seen or heard of anyone who got the money. He, however, condemned the act of dishing money to the hungry public.

Recall that the Federal Government on Thursday said 25 million Nigerians have so far received the ?25,000 conditional cash transfer.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the National Economic Council meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He enumerated the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to provide relief for Nigerians following the sufferings occasioned by the removal of subsidies and other policy reforms being implemented by the government.

Reacting to the Federal Government claim, the PDP Chieftain strongly condemned the act of palliative and giving cash gifts to Nigerians wondering if the Government is turning Nigerians to beggars, He stated that throwing money at poverty will increase poverty and further deplete value of the Naira.

He urged the Government to create enabling environment and stop giving palliative, hence Nigerians are known for their strong and dependable mind as against turning them to beggars.

Describing “palliatives” as akin to placing a bandage on a deep wound while ignoring the systemic issues that perpetuate economic inequalities, Onuesoke said past experiences have shown that the programmes failed to address the root causes of poverty and instead merely provided temporary and superficial relief.

Hear him, “Within the short time of this administration, governments have rolled out programmes that are touted as comprehensive and well-intentioned measures to assist those in need. Yet, beneath the glossy exterior, many of these programmes failed to address the root causes of poverty and instead merely provided temporary and superficial relief. These “palliatives” to me are akin to placing a bandage on a deep wound, while ignoring the systemic issues that perpetuate economic inequalities.”

Onuesoke argued that the ditching out of palliatives and cash would do more than just harm to the dignity of the supposed recipients hence it is likely to perpetuate the vicious cycle of poverty.

He said Government failure to address systemic issues such as education, food security, employment opportunities and healthcare access is inadvertently contributing to the continuation of generational poverty.

Onuesoke advised Government on the need to prioritise policies that empower individuals and communities, fostering a sense of self-worth and dignity that extends far beyond the reach of short-term palliative measures.

“Without proper investment in long-term solutions, every effort will end up creating a cycle that benefits no one in the long run. It is imperative, therefore, for governments to realise that true support extends beyond monetary assistance and the piecemeal of rice.

“Meaningful change requires a multi-faceted approach that involves structural reforms, investment in education and skills development, and the creation of sustainable job opportunities,” he disclosed.

