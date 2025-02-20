Pa Edwin Clark’s Death Is A Great Loss To Nigeria And Humanity-Oborevwori

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday paid a visit of condolence to the family of late Pa Edwin Clark.

During the visit to Pa Clark’s residence at Asokoro District, Abuja, Governor Oborevwori’s delegation led by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, sympathized with Pa Clark’s family describing the passage of the elder statesman as a great loss to the country and humanity.

He said, “we have lost a father whose voice was the conscience of our nation.

“He lived a life of service to our country and humanity.

“He was a gift from Delta to our nation and we share in your grief, please, take solace in the fact that he lived an impactful life and his footprints will remain on the sands of time.

“As a government, we shall be involved in the burial activities, so, please, keep us informed.

“May the soul of Papa through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

Responding on behalf of Pa Clark’s family, Hon. Ebikeme Clark thanked Governor Oborevwori for identifying with the family in the period of grief, noting that their late father was a sage.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased and the Governor also signed the condolence register.

For media advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com