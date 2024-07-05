Okuama/Okoloba Lingering  Crisis: Delta CP, Govt Meet Leaders, Sue For Peace

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abaniwonda Olufemi on Saturday 29th June 2024 met with leaders and members of Okoloba, Akugbene and Okuama communities.

The meeting became necessary due to the lingering crisis among the communities. The meeting was held at the Area Command office in Warri with the Delta State Director General security Hon. David Tonwea in attendance.

The CP in his remark stated that the meeting was not to pass judgement over the land dispute, but to look for a way forward to bring peace among the three communities.

The representative from Okuama community Hon. Belvis Adogbo in his remark appreciated the effort of the state Government and the Police for their effort in ensuring that the lingering crisis comes to an end.

He further stated that they have been living together in peace for many years until the recent land and fishing right dispute ensued. His remark was also buttressed by the representative of both Akugbene and Okoloba communities.

The CP in response noted that all the Command want is to find a way of resolving the dispute and stop the continuous crisis that has been leading to loss of human lives.

He said that having listen to all the leaders, it will be fair to say that the crisis is due to failure in leadership of the various communities (inability to control the youths) and communication gap.

The DG security who represented Delta state government during the deliberation in his remarks stated that the conflict is not new to the state government. He itemized the way forward as thus; “The boundary issues, and the fishing right issue and thirdly leadership issue.”

He acknowledged the effort of Dr. David Akpovokeme of Okoloba community and Professor Actor Ekpekpo of of Okuama community in the effort to address the lingering crisis.

The DG security mandated the representative of Okuama community to provide their leadership to enable fruitful discussion with the government to bring the crisis to an end.

