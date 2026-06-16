NIMASA, Malta Ship Registry Partnership Catalyst Of Transforming Nigeria Into Major Maritime Hub- Capt. Onoharigho

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LAGOS JUNE 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Maritime expert and former Deputy Registrar of the Liberian Maritime Authority, Captain Anthony Onoharigho has expressed optimism on the basis that the partnership discussions between Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Malta Ship Registry could serve as a catalyst for broader reforms capable of transforming Nigeria into a major maritime hub in Africa.

Onoharigho made the observation in an interview in Lagos while reacting to the recent discussions between NIMASA and the Malta Ship Registry on the sidelines of Posidonia 2026 in Athens, Greece, where both parties explored areas of collaboration aimed at modernising the Nigerian Ship Registry.

He disclosed that the engagement presents a valuable opportunity for Nigeria to learn from successful maritime jurisdictions such as Malta and Liberia, which have built globally competitive ship registration systems that attract vessel owners from across the world.

The former National President of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping (NIS) hailed the ongoing efforts by NIMASA to automate the Nigerian Ship Registry as a steps in the right direction, stressing that digital transformation would help eliminate delays and improve service delivery.

“NIMASA move towards full automation is commendable. The future of ship registration lies in technology-driven systems that allow operators to complete transactions efficiently and transparently. If Nigeria successfully modernises its registry, it will become more attractive to investors and vessel owners,” he stated.

He observed that one of the reasons Nigeria has not been able to significantly increase its fleet size is the cumbersome nature of vessel registration, adding that shipowners naturally prefer countries where registration processes are simple, transparent and fast.

He noted that in some jurisdictions, registration can be completed within 24 hours, whereas the process may take weeks or even months in Nigeria.

Onoharigho explained that adopting an open registry model would encourage more vessel owners to fly the Nigerian flag, thereby increasing the country’s fleet tonnage and enhancing its standing in international maritime circles.

According to him, a larger fleet under the Nigerian flag would not only improve the country’s global maritime visibility, but would equally strengthen its influence in international maritime institutions.

Beyond revenue generation, Onoharigho maintained that an open registry regime, when combined with effective implementation of the Cabotage Act, could significantly increase employment opportunities for Nigerian seafarers and maritime professionals.

He argued that the growth of vessels under the Nigerian flag would create more opportunities for cadets seeking sea-time experience and young professionals looking to build careers within the maritime sector.

“We have thousands of trained cadets and maritime graduates searching for opportunities. Expanding the fleet through an open registry system will create more jobs for Nigerian seafarers and provide practical training opportunities that are currently lacking,” he noted.

According to him, maritime employment remains one of the most effective ways of addressing youth unemployment while developing critical skills needed to support the country’s blue economy aspirations.

The maritime expert equally urged policymakers to study successful ship registry models operated by countries such as Malta and Liberia, noting that lessons from those jurisdictions could help Nigeria build a modern and globally respected registry system.

He maintained that the country’s maritime sector possesses enormous untapped potential, adding that reforms aimed at increasing vessel registration, improving regulatory efficiency and encouraging indigenous participation would contribute significantly to economic growth.

Drawing from his experience at the Liberian Maritime Authority, one of the world’s leading open registries, Onoharigho advised that Nigeria could significantly increase vessel tonnage, attract foreign shipowners and improve its standing within the global maritime community by adopting a more flexible and investor-friendly registration regime.

“Nigeria has all the ingredients required to become a leading maritime hub in Africa. What is needed now is the political will to reform the ship registry, embrace global best practices and create an enabling environment that attracts shipowners to the Nigerian flag,” he added.

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