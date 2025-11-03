Nigeria’s Crisis Is Beyond Religion: A Coordinated Assault On Indigenous Peoples And Their Resources

Share This





















By Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo .

LAGOS NOVEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-There is no doubt that Nigeria is confronted with a grave humanitarian tragedy, a systemic and internalized genocide against indigenous peoples, both Christians and Muslims alike.

These atrocities are being perpetrated largely by armed Fulani militias and their allies from the Sahel. This is not only about killings and displacement, it extends to the occupation of ancestral lands, destruction of livelihoods, and the looting and illegal exportation of Nigeria’s natural resources , including minerals, forests, farmlands, oil, and other national assets.

To narrowly frame this tragedy as simply “Muslims killing Christians,” as recently suggested by the United States, is not only misleading but dangerously irresponsible. Such a narrative ignores the complex realities of terrorism, ethnic cleansing, economic exploitation, environmental devastation, and state failure. It risks igniting a catastrophic religious war between Christians and Muslims , two communities who are, in truth, both victims of this coordinated violence.

The indigenous peoples of Nigeria, regardless of faith, are being killed, displaced, and dispossessed. Their lands are being forcefully taken, their environments degraded, and their natural resources illegally mined, stolen, and exported by criminal networks operating across porous borders , often with little or no resistance from the state.

The United States cannot cry louder than the bereaved. It must not distort the true nature of the crisis or inflame religious sensitivities under the guise of advocacy. What Nigeria faces today is not merely a religious conflict , it is a national emergency driven by systemic violence, resource plundering, the failure of governance, and silence in the face of injustice.

The Nigerian government must fulfill its constitutional duty to protect lives, lands, and resources.

Our International partners must avoid simplistic narratives and instead support justice, security reform, and humanitarian relief.

Our Religious and traditional leaders must unite against violence and resist attempts to divide Nigerians along religious lines.

Civil society and the media must continue to expose the killings, displacement, and resource theft without fear or favour.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads. Failure to address this crisis truthfully and decisively risks the collapse of national unity, the escalation of violence, and the permanent loss of indigenous heritage and resources.

This is my take

A human right activist, Chief (Barr.) Malcolm Omirhobo writes from Lagos

