Ndokwa Reporters @ 12: Bel Media Launches BEL DIALOGUE To Deepen Civic Engagement

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-As Ndokwa Reporters marks 12 years of community-focused journalism, its publishers, Bel Media Consult Limited, have announced the official launch of BEL DIALOGUE, a new annual civic engagement platform designed to address critical development challenges in Delta State and Nigeria through participatory discourse.

The anniversary event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Top View Hotel, Okpanam Road, Asaba, starting at 11:00 a.m. The highlight of the celebration will be the unveiling of BEL DIALOGUE, a public engagement forum that will convene key stakeholders including policymakers, community leaders, civil society actors, and development experts to engage in solution-driven conversations on pressing socio-economic issues.

The maiden edition of BEL DIALOGUE will focus on the theme: “Development or Displacement: Understanding the Cost of Unregulated Land Acquisition in Our Communities — The Role of Government and Traditional Institutions in Safeguarding Community Lands.” The theme was carefully selected in response to the growing threat posed by unregulated real estate expansion, particularly the encroachment on communal farmlands and the impact on food security, livelihoods, and social stability.

In a statement signed by the President and Chief Executive Officer of Bel Media Consult Limited, Emmanuel Enebeli, MNIPR, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to driving public interest journalism and participatory governance. According to the statement, BEL DIALOGUE is envisioned as a platform that will annually bring together a wide range of voices to interrogate policies and co-create solutions that support sustainable and inclusive development.

“For over a decade, Ndokwa Reporters has remained steadfast in promoting the values of responsible journalism and community development. With BEL DIALOGUE, we are extending that mission beyond news reporting , by creating a civic space where concerns can be raised, ideas exchanged, and solutions crafted in a collaborative environment,” the statement noted.

The Chairman of the occasion, lead discussants, and other key participants are expected to be formally unveiled in the coming days as preparations intensify for the event.

Founded on May 3, 2013, Ndokwa Reporters was initially published under a sister company, Syncoms Integrated Services. Though originally conceived as an online-only news platform, and one of the earliest in Delta State, particularly within the Ndokwa Nation, the paper briefly introduced hardcopy editions in response to high local demand and accessibility needs. Throughout its journey, it has remained anchored on its guiding slogan: “Towards a Better Community Development.”

Through consistent coverage of government activities, community concerns, and developmental initiatives, Ndokwa Reporters has earned a reputation as a credible and responsive medium serving the interest of the people.

The upcoming anniversary and launch of BEL DIALOGUE represent a bold new chapter in that journey, one that blends journalism with civic action to shape conversations that matter and influence policy directions for a better Delta.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com