Motorists, Traders Escape Disaster As Wooden Bridge Collapses In Delta Community

LAGOS OCTOBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Some motorists and traders plying the Uzere and Asaba-Ase roads in the Isoko South and Ndokwa East local government areas of Delta State narrowly escaped death following the collapse of a wooden bridge in the area.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bridge which is used to cross from Uzere community to the other side of Asaba-Ase community, collapsed over the weekend immediately a vehicle crossed over to the other side after a downpour.

The collapsed bridge has cut off residents from other neighbouring communities, leaving visitors, market women and commuters trapped.

Some traders who spoke to our correspondent said the wooden bridge was made through community efforts, adding that it usually collapses when the water level rises in the area.

One of the residents said, “Since the road collapsed over 10 years ago during the 2012 and 2020 flood, the government has not deemed it fit to come and find a last solution to it.

“Both communities decided to make a wooden bridge to ameliorate our suffering pending when the government will reconstruct the road. This Uzere-Asaba-Ase Road was constructed by Julius Berger during the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“So we are appealing to the state and federal governments to come to our aid before the situation gets out of hand.”

Following the collapse of the wooden bridge, SaharaReporters learnt the Chairman of Isoko South council, Comrade Friday Ovoke Warri, led a delegation to the scene to assess the level of damage.

The council boss thanked God that there was no single casualty during the collapse and urged the people to take precautions during the period, especially as the water level is rising daily.

He assured the people that he would meet with the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, over the incidence and discuss a remedial solution pending when the flood will rescind.

He said, “We express regret over the circumstances; however, we are thankful that there were no casualties. This matter will be escalated to the state governor. We are privileged to have a governor who is attentive and focused on advancing the interests of Deltans and I know, His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta State is equal to the task and in no distant time will come to your aid.

“In the meantime, let me appeal to motorists, traders and residents to be using alternative routes for their journeys, specifically those going to the Asaba-Ase market, until the essential repairs are carried out.

“Our market women who regularly purchase food items at the Asaba-Asa market, please I beg of you all, take alternative routes.

“Let me also use this opportunity to appeal to all residents of Isoko South living in the riverine communities to begin to make preparations to relocate to the upper land when you notice the rising of the water level. Please don’t hesitate to leave and as a government we shall prepare a place for you people.”

Saharareporters

