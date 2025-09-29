Man Who Allegedly Shot Dead Peace Broker During Urhobo, Itsekiri  Warri Crisis Arrested

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of Jerry Aduara during the ancestral Ugo Festival at Odion community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday.

Aduara, an indigene of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, was a two-time chairman of the Odion Urhobo Youth Council and a member of the Warri South Local Government Peace Committee.

He was reportedly shot while trying to mediate between Urhobo feast-goers and Itsekiri youths who stormed the venue for yet-to-be-determined reasons. Several others sustained injuries in the attack.

Confirming the incident, Delta State Police spokesperson DSP Bright Edafe said: “One suspect arrested and adequate security operatives have been deployed to ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order.”

Community leaders allege that Aduara was targeted despite playing his role as a peace mediator. The Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo, Owhotemu II, hails from the area where the clash occurred, which has witnessed previous violence, including the burning of a building by suspected Itsekiri youths on April 6, 2025.

The unrest is believed to be linked to tensions over the delineation of Warri Federal Constituency wards, which have deepened divisions among the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo ethnic groups.

Although the festival had been cleared by the Warri South Peace Committee with assurances of security, the community shrine was attacked the night before the event, with sacred items carted away.

The killing has thrown the Urhobo community into mourning, with residents demanding justice and the arrest of all those involved.

Meanwhile, police and civil defence operatives have been deployed to major roads and flashpoints in Warri, conducting stop-and-search operations to prevent further escalation.

The Nation

