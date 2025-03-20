Ijaw National Congress Burial Committee Meets E.K. Clark’s Family To Finalise Plans

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ijaw National Council (INC) National Burial Committee paid a courtesy visit to the family of the late Pa Edwin Clark on March 17, 2025.

The visit, led by Dumo Lulu-Briggs, marked an important step toward preparations for the upcoming funeral of the revered Ijaw leader.

The committee, comprising prominent members of the INC, was joined by representatives from the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC).

Together, they engaged in closed-door discussions with the Clark family regarding the final funeral arrangements for Clark.

The delegation was warmly received by the immediate family of the late patriarch, including his children and siblings.

Notably present were his first daughter, Mrs Rebecca Clark-Okorodudu, a retired Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and his sons, Mr. Panaowei Clark and Chief Hon. Ebikeme Clark, Commissioner for Riverine Development, Delta State.

The courtesy visit is a significant step in honouring the memory of Pa Clark, a respected figure in the Ijaw community.

The INC assured that the late Pa Clark, a renowned Ijaw leader, would receive a burial befitting his legacy and immense contributions to the Ijaw people and Nigeria.

The Chairman of the INC National Burial Committee, Lulu-Briggs, expressed deep admiration for Pa Clark, describing him as “our King, the king of the Ijaws,” who fought tirelessly for his people.

In a press address, Lulu-Briggs announced that the INC has set up a central working committee for the funeral and has met with the Clark family to finalize arrangements.

He noted that the committee plans to make a significant announcement about the funeral plans next Monday.

Pa Clark, who passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 97, was a respected politician, leader, and philanthropist.

He was a former Federal Commissioner of Information and a self-described leader of the Ijaw nation. Clark was also the founder of Edwin Clark University and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

The INC National Burial Committee has promised to give Pa Clark a burial that reflects his stature and contributions.

The committee also paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Prince Samuel Akpomiemie, Fuludu Ogiogio II, the Pere of Ngbilebiri, Mein Kingdom, as part of the ongoing preparations for the funeral.

The Guardian

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com