How Delta Police Silent Five Kidnappers Terrorizing Warri, Ughelli Environs, Recover Arms, Ammunition

LAGOS MARCH 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Information on how the Delta State police neutralized five suspected kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition has emerged.

Report gathered by Urhobotoday revealed that following an intelligence led investigation carried out on kidnapping and other related crimes in Ughelli North LGA and environs, on the 21/3/2025, at about 2300hrs, the operatives of CP Special Assignment Team (CP SAT) led by ASP Julius Robinson, acting on the gathered intelligence trailed and arrested one Adamu Abubakar ‘m’ popularly known as ‘dogo’ who is the leader of a kidnapping syndicate at DSC roundabout Warri.

The arrest and interrogation of this suspect led to the arrest of two other suspects, Abubakar Mohammed popularly known as ‘chede’ and Mohammed Bellow at Otovwodo park, Ughelli in Ughelli North LGA.

Thus, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are allegedly responsible for a series of kidnappings and armed robberies around Iyamuge, Otu-Jeremi, Warri, Ughelli, and environs. Subsequently, acting on the strength of their confessions, the suspects led the operatives to Iyamugo forest where their hidden weapons which includes one (1) AK-47 rifle, One (1) pump action gun, three (3) locally made guns, two magazines, sixty (60) rounds of Ak-47 live ammunition and seventeen (17) rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

Upon exit from the forest, some hoodlums suspected to be their gang members engaged the Police in a gun duel, during which five of the hoodlums sustained gunshot injuries while others escaped. The injured suspects were taken to the hospital and later died while receiving treatment. The three suspects and the exhibits are in custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Confirming the neutralization of the five suspected kidnappers, arrest of three of their members and recovery of arms and ammunition, Delta State Police Publication Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe said in a statement made available to Urhobotoday that the operatives of CP special assignment have indeed proven that their deployment by the commissioner of Police Delta State CP Abaniwonda Olufemi was indeed a master stroke hence their deployment has brought calm to the area due to the continuous arrest of these criminals.

