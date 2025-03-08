Ex-DSP, 17-Year-Old Accomplice Arrested with 7 Pump-Action Guns, 1,600 Cartridges

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)–The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 69-year-old man and his 17-year-old companion for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition during a routine stop-and-search operation along the Asaba-Benin Expressway.

According to intelligence sources, officers of the Dragon Patrol Team 02 intercepted a navy blue Sharon Space Bus with registration number DKA 408 LM (Kaduna) near the National Open University in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area.

“Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered seven pump-action guns and 1,600 cartridges hidden beneath the back seat,” a source revealed.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, reported that the suspect, identified as Yahuza Magaji, claimed to be a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and admitted to purchasing the weapons in Onitsha, Anambra State, allegedly intending to transport them to Kaduna.

