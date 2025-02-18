Edwin Clark’s Son Recounts How His  Father Died

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Ebikeme Clark, son of the foremost Ijaw National leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, who passed away early this morning at the age of 97 years has given a blow-by-blow account of how the former federal Commissioner of Information in the Second Republic passed on.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Daily Sun from Abuja, the son of the late sage noted that he had complications with breathing at about 11:30 pm on Saturday and was rushed to the hospital in the very early hours of Sunday.

He disclosed that he was on admission at a private hospital in Abuja till the early hours of this morning when he finally surrendered to the cold hand of death.

He noted that his late father had played his role and contributed immensely to the development of the county and particularly the Niger Delta region all through his lifetime.

The late Chief Edwin Clark, popularly called “The Grand Commander of the Niger Delta Struggle”

Nigeria mourns the loss of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark (1927–2025), an elder statesman, lawyer, and unwavering advocate for the Niger Delta. His life was dedicated to justice, resource control, and equity in Nigeria’s oil industry. His impact will be felt for generations.

Key Contributions to the Niger Delta Struggle

Voice for Resource Control: Chief Clark was at the forefront of the battle for increased revenue allocation to oil-producing states, insisting that host communities deserved a greater share of the wealth from their land.

Champion of the Presidential Amnesty Programme: His leadership was instrumental in securing the 2009 amnesty for Niger Delta militants, a move that restored peace and stability to the region.

Pillar of PANDEF: As the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), he facilitated high-level engagements between the federal government and regional stakeholders, ensuring the concerns of the Niger Delta were heard at the highest levels.

Environmental and Human Rights Defender: He stood against oil pollution, environmental degradation, and the neglect of oil-producing communities, demanding accountability from oil companies and the government.

Chief Edwin Clark’s legacy is one of courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the Niger Delta. His voice may be silent, but his impact will never fade. (Daily Sun)

